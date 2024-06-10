 
King Charles wants to make up for lost time with Prince Harry's kids

King Charles determined to build strong bond with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

June 10, 2024

King Charles wants to make up for lost time with Prince Harry’s kids

King Charles is determined to build a strong relationship with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid cancer treatment.

As per sources, the monarch is committed to being present in the lives of his rebellious son Prince Harry’s kids and has already taken first step in the direction.

Charles sent Lilibet a heartfelt gift and card on her 6th birthday, a source spilt to The Mirror, while speaking of how he values family above all.

They said the monarch is “keener than ever” to focus on his family and his duties and “make up for lost time” after taking a short break from duties following cancer diagnosis.

“The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives,” the insider revealed.

“He values family above everything and whatever the course of his ¬relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”

A royal expert, Ingrid Seward, also said of Charles, “Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty.”

“It is a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Archie and Lilibet,” she added. “That is why he will never break ties with Harry. He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son’s children.”

“He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom. His cancer has made it all the more poignant to him as he knows that he won’t be around for ever.”

