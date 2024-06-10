Meghan Markle wants nothing to do with constantly reminiscent Prince Harry

Prince Harry is reportedly in the brooding phrase of his life and thus he and Meghan Markle aren’t on the same page it seems.

Royal commentator and expert Tom Quinn issued all these warnings and statements.

The expert began by telling The Mirror that all is not well in the Sussexes’ camp because Prince Harry is still “brooding over the past.”

Whereas “Meghan appears to have moved on to some extent, but then she was only part of the royal family for a relatively short time and she has far more to focus on in the States than her husband has.”

All in all, “She's the main driver for their commercial enterprises in the States, where, having taken the dog for a walk each morning, Harry has a little to do beyond brooding over the past.”

Not to mention the Prince also has another worry plaguing his mind and it revolves around the relationship that Prince George and his siblings will have with their cousins.

For those unversed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still feeling estranged from the Firm but the Duke of Sussex hopes “the cousins can at least be friends as adults.”