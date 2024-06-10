 
Kate Middleton scared of worrying Prince George over her cancer

Kate Middleton is having a tough time letting Prince Geroge or any of her other kids worry about her, as she’s the parent

June 10, 2024

Kate Middleton reportedly feels she should be the only one worrying, as Prince Geroge, Princess Chalotte and Prince Louis all gear up for summer vacations.

Royal expert and commentator Christopher Anderson issued these sentiments and claims during his interview with Fox News Digital.

His interview dived into Kate’s current dynamic at home, while Prince Geroge, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis are predominantly at home for the summer.

Given that she is also undergoing preventative cancer treatment, the expert admitted, “…Kate doesn’t want them to worry about her – she’s always believed it’s her job to worry about them – and that means keeping George, Charlotte and Louis busy with the sort of things – horseback riding, swimming, having sleepovers with cousins and schoolmates – that they always do during their vacation break.”

For those unversed, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in the beginning of 2024 and is not the only one currently undergoing treatment either.

As of right now King Charles and Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew are also dealing with cancers of their own.

