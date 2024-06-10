 
Princess Madeleine of Sweden makes big announcement about family

Princess Madeleine of Sweden is celebrating her 42nd birthday today

June 10, 2024

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has made a big announcement about return to Stockholm with family on her 42nd birthday.

The Swedish Royal Court shared Princess Madeleine's decision on its official Instagram handle on Monday.

Sharing the family photo of the Princess, the royal family said: “Today, H.K.H. Princess Madeleine turns 42 years old.”

About her decision, the palace announced, “Princess Madeleine and family are now moving home to Sweden.

“After several years as foreigners, Princess and Mr. Christopher O'Neill have decided that the family should for now reside in Stockholm.”

Madeleine is the second daughter and youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

She is married to British-American financier Christopher O'Neill. They have three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne.

