Princess Diana mother 'celebrated' when she lost her HRH title: 'Absolutely wonderful'

Princess Diana seemingly had a complicated relationship with her mother, it is revealed.

The former Princess of Wales, who was born to Frances Shand Kydd and John Spencer, lived her life deprived of mother’s love and affection.

Speaking about Frances’ marital life with Diana’s father, Daily Mail reports: “She had a troubled marriage with Diana's father - the future eighth Earl Spencer - which ended in divorce after she fell for wallpaper tycoon Peter Shand Kydd.”

After the split, Frances’ four children were handed over to their father after a prolonged custody battle.

Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, discussed at length the impact of his parents’ divorce on his sister.

The bitter split led to a complex relationship with her youngest daughter.

Charles Spencer also added: 'While she was packing her stuff to leave, she promised Diana she’d come back to see her. Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came.'

He added: 'Our father was a quiet, constant source of love, but our mother wasn't cut out for maternity... she couldn't do it. She was in love with someone else, infatuated really.'

Frances seemingly had a bitter opinion of Diana, on the contrary, where she branded the stripping of her HRH title 'absolutely wonderful,’ as per the outlet.