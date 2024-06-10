 
Prince Harry was thinking about Kate Middleton as he skipped 'wedding of the year'

Prince Harry did not want to create trouble on Duke of Westminster's wedding

June 10, 2024

Prince Harry was forced to skip the Duke of Westminster’s wedding for two key reasons.

The Duke of Sussex, who decided to stay away from one of his closest pal’s big day, did so to resume peace in the Royal Family, especially with brother William.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold explained to OK! magazine the core reasons Harry did not join the biggest wedding of the year.

He said: "I'm sure [Harry] would have wanted to attend. But Harry and William shared friends and they have likely been drawn into this dispute. Plus, he may have worried that the rift with William would pull focus from the wedding.

"It will be hard for William to attend the wedding without Kate as I'm sure they planned to go together. They're such a partnership and he's his best self when she's by his side."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

