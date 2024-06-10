 
Prince Harry finally breaks silence over King Charles honour to David Beckham?

David Beckham and King Charles younger son Prince Harry were once close friends

June 10, 2024

Prince Harry has finally broken silence after his father King Charles appointed his former friend David Beckham the ambassador of The King’s Foundation.

The former football legend has also expressed his excitement after King Charles honoured him.

In a statement, David Beckham says, "I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.”

Now, according to a report by Woman’s Day, Archie and Lilibet doting father is said to be fuming over the Beckham and King Charles cosy new friendship.

The publication quoted an insider as claiming, “Harry’s head has been spinning since he saw those photos. He can’t help but feel jealous – and betrayed.”

The source further said, “David was his friend not so long ago, so it’s a double blow to see him being friendly with his dad and taking an ambassadorship role that should have been for him.”

“Clearly there’s genuine affection between Charles and David but this will deeply upset Harry, who is still smarting over his father’s snub when he was in London just weeks ago.”

The Woman’s Day published the report with title “Prince Harry tells King Charles, ‘David’s not your son!’”

