 
Geo News

Billie Eilish speaks up on the cost of fame: 'Lost all my friends'

Billie Eilish revealed that by the time she was 20, she was only surrounded by her colleagues

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Billie Eilish speaks up on the cost of fame: 'Lost all my friends'

Billie Eilish recently talked about the price she had to pay for her fame.

The 22-year-old singer appeared on the June 10 episode of BBC’s Miss Me? podcast, hosted by singer Lily Allen and British TV personality Miquita Oliver.

Opening up about the cons of the industry, Billie shared, “Well, I lost all of my friends when I got famous. I suddenly was famous and I couldn’t relate to anybody. It was tough. It was really hard.”

Recalling the time she got famous at 14 because of her 2016 song Ocean Eyes, the two-time Oscar winning singer revealed that only her best friend Zoe stuck by her.

However, by the time she was 20, Billie only hung out with her colleagues.

“And then it was my 20th birthday and I remember looking around the room and it was only people that I employ. And all are 15 years or more older than me,” the singer shared.

Billie went on to reveal that she struggled when one of her employees quit their job and broke contact with her.

“It was the worst thing that happened to me. And that made me realize like, ‘Oh wait, this is a job.’ If they left me, they would never see me again,” she added.

Billie then decided to take the matter into her own hands and reached out to old pals while making friends with new people too.

“Exactly a year ago, I reconnected with a bunch of old friends and now, I have so many friends. I have a crew now. I could literally cry about it. It’s been the greatest thing that’s happened to me,” she concluded.

Kelly Clarkson reveals reason why she won't join 'American Idol'
Kelly Clarkson reveals reason why she won't join 'American Idol'
Prince Harry was thinking about Kate Middleton as he skipped 'wedding of the year'
Prince Harry was thinking about Kate Middleton as he skipped 'wedding of the year'
King Charles threatens Prince Harry
King Charles threatens Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's royal divorce three to five years in the making
Meghan Markle's royal divorce three to five years in the making
Prince Harry desperate to take time away from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry desperate to take time away from Meghan Markle
Prince Harry at backend as Nigeria trip became 'all about Meghan Markle'
Prince Harry at backend as Nigeria trip became 'all about Meghan Markle'
Meghan Markle battling history as the second American in the Royal Family
Meghan Markle battling history as the second American in the Royal Family
Prince Harry receives sweet advice on how to reconcile with King Charles
Prince Harry receives sweet advice on how to reconcile with King Charles
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri determined to make it on her own in Hollywood
Tom Cruise's daughter Suri determined to make it on her own in Hollywood
Prince William taking everything from Prince Harry to avoid headlines
Prince William taking everything from Prince Harry to avoid headlines
Buckingham Palace's latest snub to Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'wise' decision
Buckingham Palace's latest snub to Meghan Markle, Harry dubbed 'wise' decision
Princess Madeleine of Sweden makes big announcement about family
Princess Madeleine of Sweden makes big announcement about family