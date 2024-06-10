Billie Eilish speaks up on the cost of fame: 'Lost all my friends'

Billie Eilish recently talked about the price she had to pay for her fame.

The 22-year-old singer appeared on the June 10 episode of BBC’s Miss Me? podcast, hosted by singer Lily Allen and British TV personality Miquita Oliver.

Opening up about the cons of the industry, Billie shared, “Well, I lost all of my friends when I got famous. I suddenly was famous and I couldn’t relate to anybody. It was tough. It was really hard.”

Recalling the time she got famous at 14 because of her 2016 song Ocean Eyes, the two-time Oscar winning singer revealed that only her best friend Zoe stuck by her.

However, by the time she was 20, Billie only hung out with her colleagues.

“And then it was my 20th birthday and I remember looking around the room and it was only people that I employ. And all are 15 years or more older than me,” the singer shared.

Billie went on to reveal that she struggled when one of her employees quit their job and broke contact with her.

“It was the worst thing that happened to me. And that made me realize like, ‘Oh wait, this is a job.’ If they left me, they would never see me again,” she added.

Billie then decided to take the matter into her own hands and reached out to old pals while making friends with new people too.

“Exactly a year ago, I reconnected with a bunch of old friends and now, I have so many friends. I have a crew now. I could literally cry about it. It’s been the greatest thing that’s happened to me,” she concluded.