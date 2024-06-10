Keith Urban reacts to collaboration rumors with Ariana Grande for new song

Keith Urban has quashed rumors of his musical collaboration with Ariana Grande.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at CMA Fest 2024, the 56-year-old singer dashed the hopes of his fans who are looking forward to seeing him team up with the Bang Bang hitmaker in the near future.

"I'm just happy to do that song right now and sort of dismantle it and do a different take on it,” said Keith, who has never shied away from being an Ariana fan.

Expressing his appreciation for the 30-year-old singer's recent hit We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) from her album Eternal Sunshine, Keith said, "I do love covering that song, yeah.”

He further shared, "The first time I heard it, [I played it] maybe eight to 10 times. Literally, just again, again, again.”



"It's the song, it's her voice, it's the recording, it's the backing vocal arrangement, it's just masterful," the Somebody Like You hitmaker added. "It's really beautiful."

For those unversed, Ariana's We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) was dropped in March.

