King Charles threatens Prince Harry

King Charles has reportedly directly threatened his younger son Prince Harry over leaking private information about the royal family amid rumours the Duke could write another memoir after Spare.



Royal expert Tom Quinn, quoting an insider, has claimed this while speaking to the Mirror.

Quinn claimed Archie and Lilibet doting father has been asked directly by King Charles not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother Prince William that might cause trouble.

"And everyone knows that when a King asks you to do something there are going to be consequences if you do not obey", the royal expert further said.

However, according to Sky News, it is unclear whether the monarch issued stern warning to Harry during the visit or possibly via official correspondence.

Prince William is also said to be terrified of Harry’s second memoir after the Duke’s Spare, released last year, made a series of staggering claims about his elder brother.

King Charles warning to Harry has be disclosed days after reports he and Meghan Markle have not been invited to Trooping the Colour for second year in a row.