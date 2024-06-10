Meghan Markle branded a fiery media storm that would ignite the UK

Experts far Meghan Markel may very well ignite a media storm should she decide to attend the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry’s childhood friend Hug Grosvenor.

Everything has been brought to light by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent conversations with The Mirror.

During that time, he referenced the sad reality of family rifts, and how its led the Sussexes to turn down invites.

For those unversed the topic arose in regards to the upcoming wedding of the Duke of Westminster.

In the eyes of Mr Fitzwilliams, “To feel you have no choice but to miss the wedding of the year is very sad.”

“However, the deep rift within the royal family has ensured that Harry and Meghan were never going to accept an invitation to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, godfather to Archie and a close friend of Harry,” he also added.

Reports claim this decision was mainly taken because “They knew William would be there, reportedly as one of the ushers.”

Not to mention, any presence by Meghan Markle would cause nothing short of a media storm too, according to the expert.

According to Mr Fitzwilliams, “They also knew that their presence would cause a media storm, especially since Meghan has not visited Britain since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral.”

Claims about all of this have followed a similar sentiment from Ingrid Seward, the editor of Majesty Magazine.

She also spoke with the outlet earlier, and said, "There was also the question of Meghan being unwilling to attend such a high-profile society wedding knowing that most of that very society disliked her. Why would she want to come to a country where she could be pilloried, snubbed and embarrassed?”

“Hers and Harry's presence would certainly have distracted from the bride and groom and even Meghan would know that would be the height of bad manners. Harry issued an unofficial memo saying, 'The Duke of Sussex sends his love and support and admiration for the couple for their wedding day'.”