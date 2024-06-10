Royal Family's left Prince Harry in stomach clenching agony

The stomach clenching agony Prince Harry once experienced has just been brought to light by an expert who took a trip down memory lane.

The expert in question, Katie Nicholl recounted it all on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show.

According to the expert, "Every time we cover the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday if there's anyone that's earned the right to be there and to lay a wreath, it's Prince Harry because he fought for his Queen and his country in Afghanistan twice.

“And I can only imagine, and we were talking about how happy is out in Montecito and I believe he is, he'll be watching those D-Day commemorations,” she also added.

After all, “He was a soldier for a big part of his life as we know through the Invictus community and I think it's a pretty stomach-clenching moment for him where it's that realisation that despite what he did, he wasn't a part of this because he's not a part of the working class Royal Family.”