Prince Harry regrets skipping D-Day event but happy to avoid Royal family

Prince Harry must have felt a mix of emotions on missing this year's D-Day commemorations, claimed a royal expert.



Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that the Duke of Sussex may have "deep regrets" about not participating in the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing in Normandy.

However, he claimed that while Harry may have felt sad about missing the event, he likely felt relieved to avoid awkward encounters with the family.

"The one time in Harry‘s life when he felt he was admired for his own abilities and not just for being a member of the royal family was during his time in the military,” he said.

“Military service gave him more satisfaction and happiness than anything other than meeting Meghan and having children. He will have certainly been aware of everything that took place on D-Day and deeply regretted that he was not able to be part of it,” the expert added.

Quinn continued: "Seeing the other senior Royals attend the D-Day commemorations will have been a bittersweet experience for Harry – on the one hand huge relief that by not being there he’s avoided the horrendous difficulties of meeting and greeting members of his family with whom he has fallen out so badly.”

“On the other hand, he will have hated not being able to attend an event that means so much to anyone who has served in the armed services. The truth is Harry feels more affinity with the military than he feels with his family."