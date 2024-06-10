 
Billie Eilish says she 'couldn't believe' THIS 'insane' dating incident

Billie Eilish has had an unbelievable experience in her dating history

June 10, 2024

Billie Eilish recalled her “craziest” dating incident in a new interview.

Eilish appeared on BBC podcast Miss Me? And shared that she’s been “ghosted for sure.”

"I had a crazy ghosting happen actually this December. It was insane," she confessed to hosts Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver.

"Probably the craziest one that's ever happened to me," she remarked.

"I was like, 'Did you die? Did you literally die?' " the Bellyache singer exclaimed, adding: "It was somebody that I’d also known for years and had a plan, day of, on the phone, making a plan, this is my address, be there at 3 — never heard from him again. Ever. I couldn’t believe it."

"I was like, 'What a f---ing little pathetic man. What a tiny little man.' It was literally unbelievable. To this day, never texted me again," she shared.

"I did see that he was dating someone," Eilish told the hosts. "And I was like, ‘Oh’. I didn’t know people still did that. I genuinely didn’t know people did that.”

Eilish then praised her ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, who’s the frontman of The Neighbourhood, saying, “That’s my guy, truly one of my favorite people in the world.”

