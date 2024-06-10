Prince Harry 'nightmare' as King Charles won't pick up his calls

Prince Harry is facing trouble in reaching out to his father, King Charles, during a special occasion.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly unable to call His Majesty on Father’s Day, as the latter undergoes cancer treatment and is avoiding tensions.

Royal author and expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror: "King Charles' birthday and Father’s Day are both a nightmare for Harry. He knows the world will be watching to see whether he is big enough to reach out to his father.”

He adds: “He is determined to try to ignore his troubled relationship with his father and he will certainly send a warm message. It’s easy to forget that Harry really does love his father, he just hates the fact that Charles seems always to support William when there is a family dispute."

He then claimed that "Harry has tried to schedule a call with his father already, but his father is prevaricating with Camilla advising against anything that might upset King Charles."