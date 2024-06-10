 
Celine Dion reveals heartbreaking reason stiff-person diagnosis was delayed

Celine Dion recalled how her stiff-person syndrome got diagnosed

June 10, 2024

Celine Dion is opening up about her journey with stiff-person syndrome and shared how it was first diagnosed.

Celine confessed that she should’ve gotten it checked out much sooner than when she finally did.

"I did not take the time I should have stopped, take the time to figure it out," the 56-year-old told Hoda Kotb.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker revealed that she first noticed symptoms when she was taking care of her cancer-stricken late husband René Angélil.

“My husband as well was fighting for his own life," she recalled. "I had to raise my kids, I had to hide. I had to try to be a hero."

She also shared that it took her time to accept what she was feeling: "Feeling my body leaving me, holding on to my own dreams.”

The music legend realized soon after that she needed to be vocal about her disease. She said: "I could not do this anymore. Lying for me, the burden was too much. Lying to the people who got me where I am today, I could not do it anymore."

Celine shares sons René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, with her late husband. 

