Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles

June 11, 2024

Buckingham Palace has made a new big announcement about King Charles a day after the monarch presented new colours to the Irish Guards.

According to a report by Daily Mail, palace has confirmed that King Charles is expected to attend the Garter Day service with Queen Camilla at St George's Chapel in Windsor on June 17 after Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. Each year, it is celebrated with a procession and service in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Every June, a grand procession of the knights takes place at Windsor Castle, accompanied by a marching band and Officers of the Order, all in grand ceremonial dress.

This year, the service for the Order of the Garter will see the installation of four new Companions of the Order including the Duchess of Gloucester.

The publication further says earlier in the day, there will also be a private investiture in the Garter Throne Room at the castle where the four new Companions will be invested.

The other three are life peer Lord Kakkar, composer Lord Lloyd-Webber and Air Chief Marshal Lord Peach. 

