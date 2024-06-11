Kylie Minogue opens up about her 'rollercoaster' moods

Kylie Minogue has opened up about her 'rollercoaster' moods, revealing she is "still fighting" to keep her energy up.

Speaking with Grazia, the 56-year-old singer shared the "ups and downs" she had faced during her 40-year showbiz career.

“Some days I feel like I can do it all and then, on others, it feels like doing Pilates on a wobble board in midair and I’m wrecked,” said Kylie.

She further stated, “One of the guys I work with a lot says, ‘You’re like an amusement park – some days the rides are just shut; and other days it is like, “Whee! Everything’s open, the bells are going and the big dipper is on”’.

“There are certain moments where I think, ‘Oh, God, how to keep it up? But for the most part it’s giving energy to create energy,” the Chiggy Wiggy hitmaker added. “I just have to colour the hair more often!”

When asked if she ever got the mental burden of fame, Kylie replied, “I remember many, many years ago, I was really getting it from the Press and I just couldn’t understand how it was possible to be so untrue or so mean.

“There was no name behind the article or the untruth, so there was no way of responding,” the Padam Padam singer.