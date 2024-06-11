Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla

Kate Middleton and King Charles are reportedly taking different approaches to their respective cancer battles.

The news has been brought to light by a royal insider that is well placed within the Palace.

They shared their comments during an interview with Closer magazine.

During that time the source explained just how close King Charles and Kate Middleton have gotten since cancer became apparent.

So much so that “they feel less alone together,” they also admitted.

The source also went on to note, “Kate would have been there for Charles no matter what, of course, but now when she finds something that gives her comfort — like a new TV show that takes her mind off of everything — she makes certain to share it with Charles.”

After all, “Kate has been in Charles’ life for 20 years!”

Before concluding the insider also admitted, “The comfort is there. They can sit on the couch together and talk about what’s going on in their lives.”