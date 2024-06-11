 
Geo News

Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla

Kate Middleton is reportedly taking a different approach to her loneliness, and it involves King Charles

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla

Kate Middleton and King Charles are reportedly taking different approaches to their respective cancer battles.

The news has been brought to light by a royal insider that is well placed within the Palace.

They shared their comments during an interview with Closer magazine.

During that time the source explained just how close King Charles and Kate Middleton have gotten since cancer became apparent.

So much so that “they feel less alone together,” they also admitted.

The source also went on to note, “Kate would have been there for Charles no matter what, of course, but now when she finds something that gives her comfort — like a new TV show that takes her mind off of everything — she makes certain to share it with Charles.”

After all, “Kate has been in Charles’ life for 20 years!”

Before concluding the insider also admitted, “The comfort is there. They can sit on the couch together and talk about what’s going on in their lives.”

Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles
Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles
Meghan Markle warned her dominance in Prince Harry marriage won't last
Meghan Markle warned her dominance in Prince Harry marriage won't last
Meghan Markle 'worried sick' Donald Trump would put Harry 'out of America'
Meghan Markle 'worried sick' Donald Trump would put Harry 'out of America'
Kate Middleton refuses to 'feed fodder' to scandal mongers amid cancer
Kate Middleton refuses to 'feed fodder' to scandal mongers amid cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to prove point' with UK absences
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to prove point' with UK absences
Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles video
Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage
Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is
Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is
Kate Middleton secretly makes big decision amid cancer fight
Kate Middleton secretly makes big decision amid cancer fight
Jennifer Lopez fails to convince Ben Affleck from filing for divorce
Jennifer Lopez fails to convince Ben Affleck from filing for divorce
Prince Harry likely to reach out to King Charles on Father's Day
Prince Harry likely to reach out to King Charles on Father's Day
British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king
British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king