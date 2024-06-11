Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to prove point' with UK absences

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to punish the themselves and the Royal Family by dragging their security battle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who trying to appeal against the Home Office to grant them tax-payer funded security, look like they are trying to drag people towards pain.

Speaking to TalkTV about the security battle, royal expert Kinsey Schofield spoke at length about the topic.

As reported by livemint.com, Ms Schofield said: "Meghan not coming during several of the last visits, Harry refusing to stay at the Palace. It's almost as if they're trying to prove their point by saying, 'Well, Meghan can't come. She's not safe enough. Harry can't stay at the Palace, it's not safe enough.

"It feels they are creating this distance to punish somebody and to prove some point but the reality is that's the safest Harry would have been."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.