 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to prove point' with UK absences

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to drag the security battle conversation

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to prove point' with UK absences

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to punish the themselves and the Royal Family by dragging their security battle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who trying to appeal against the Home Office to grant them tax-payer funded security, look like they are trying to drag people towards pain.

Speaking to TalkTV about the security battle, royal expert Kinsey Schofield spoke at length about the topic.

As reported by livemint.com, Ms Schofield said: "Meghan not coming during several of the last visits, Harry refusing to stay at the Palace. It's almost as if they're trying to prove their point by saying, 'Well, Meghan can't come. She's not safe enough. Harry can't stay at the Palace, it's not safe enough.

"It feels they are creating this distance to punish somebody and to prove some point but the reality is that's the safest Harry would have been."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla
Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla
Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles
Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles
Meghan Markle warned her dominance in Prince Harry marriage won't last
Meghan Markle warned her dominance in Prince Harry marriage won't last
Meghan Markle 'worried sick' Donald Trump would put Harry 'out of America'
Meghan Markle 'worried sick' Donald Trump would put Harry 'out of America'
Kate Middleton refuses to 'feed fodder' to scandal mongers amid cancer
Kate Middleton refuses to 'feed fodder' to scandal mongers amid cancer
Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles video
Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage
Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is
Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is
Kate Middleton secretly makes big decision amid cancer fight
Kate Middleton secretly makes big decision amid cancer fight
Jennifer Lopez fails to convince Ben Affleck from filing for divorce
Jennifer Lopez fails to convince Ben Affleck from filing for divorce
Prince Harry likely to reach out to King Charles on Father's Day
Prince Harry likely to reach out to King Charles on Father's Day
British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king
British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king