 
Geo News

Meghan Markle 'worried sick' Donald Trump would put Harry 'out of America'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are concerned about their future in US

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Meghan Markle 'worried sick' Donald Trump would put Harry 'out of America'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly worried about being forced to leave the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in America, are apprehensive things will not turn out in their favour politically if Donald Trump wins the presidential elections.

A source claimed to New Idea: "The Sussexes are worried sick over the prospect of Donald Trump becoming president again - and making good on his vow to kick Prince Harry out of America.

"They're putting together a contingency plan that would see them flee the country with their children [Archie and Lilibet] if Trump does return to office."

This comes as Donald Trump himself told expert Nigel Farage about his take on drugs: "We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams spoke about Meghan’s unpopularity in the UK.

He told Express.co.uk: "The polls simply confirm it and the media detest her.

"So she will stay away for the foreseeable future. With the royal rift as deep as it clearly is she was wise not to stray beyond Heathrow en route to Nigeria, after Harry went to the St Paul’s commemorative service for Invictus."

Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla
Kate Middleton turning to King Charles instead of Prince William, Camilla
Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles
Buckingham Palace makes new big announcement about King Charles
Meghan Markle warned her dominance in Prince Harry marriage won't last
Meghan Markle warned her dominance in Prince Harry marriage won't last
Kate Middleton refuses to 'feed fodder' to scandal mongers amid cancer
Kate Middleton refuses to 'feed fodder' to scandal mongers amid cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to prove point' with UK absences
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'trying to prove point' with UK absences
Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles video
Kate Middleton breaks silence as she extends support to King Charles
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage
Katie Holmes still dealing with ‘emotional fallout' from Tom Cruise marriage
Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is
Prince Harry holds family to no importance and is
Kate Middleton secretly makes big decision amid cancer fight
Kate Middleton secretly makes big decision amid cancer fight
Jennifer Lopez fails to convince Ben Affleck from filing for divorce
Jennifer Lopez fails to convince Ben Affleck from filing for divorce
Prince Harry likely to reach out to King Charles on Father's Day
Prince Harry likely to reach out to King Charles on Father's Day
British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king
British monarchy in 'good hands' with Prince William as future king