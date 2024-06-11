Rapper Chrisean Rock handcuffed after bringing baby to court

Rapper and reality star Chrisean Rock was taken into police custody on Monday after showing up at a courthouse in the San Fernando Valley with her baby.



Rock, 24, was reportedly there to attend a court hearing for on-and-off boyfriend Blueface, 27, with whom she shares ten-month-old son, Chrisean Jr.

Rock was met with five LAPD officers upon her arrival, which law enforcements indicate was a pre-planned arrest as she was handcuffed immediately and then searched by two female officers. Details of her child's handling were not revealed.

As per TMZ, Rock is being held without bail on a felony fugitive warrant, along with another charge of assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant originates from Oklahoma and is related to drug charges dating back to 2022, including marijuana possession with intent to distribute. The source did not clarify if the deadly weapons charge is from California or another state.

Jaidyn Alexis, 25, who also shares two children with Blueface, was also reported to be present there but they seemingly weren’t there together.

Rock, known for Blueface tattoo, is also facing a lawsuit from background singer James Wright, who has accused her of physical assault during Tamar Braxton’s Love & War 10th anniversary concert in L.A. last November.

Wright alleged that he was called homophobic slurs, suffered multiple facial lacerations, and had two teeth broken during the incident.