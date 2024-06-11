Photo: Austin Butler gets candid about ‘nostalgic’ old days

Austin Butler shared rare details about the time when he used to be around his favourite people.

The Dune star recently had a chat with E! News in which he discussed feeling nostalgic over his early gig in The Carrie Diaries, which was a prequel of Sex and the City.

Recalling his experience, Austin said, "'Carrie Diaries' for me was a time where I moved to New York for the first time.”

“I was surrounded by people that I love to be around, I learned a lot and I was falling in love with that city and so I look back with a lot of nostalgia," he also claimed.

"You have these moments in time where certain people surround you or you're in a particular environment and then after a while that time doesn't exist anymore,” he reminisced and remarked, “And then you're just left with that feeling of nostalgia," after which he resigned from the chat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Austin Butler has also joined Sony’s new crime thriller Caught Stealing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Austin will portray in this movie the role of "Hank Thompson, a burned-out former baseball player, as he’s unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld of ‘90s NYC’," as per the flick’s synopsis.