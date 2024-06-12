 
Rihanna shares her plans on having more kids: 'I hope so'

Rihanna shares her two sons RZA and Riot with A$AP Rocky

June 12, 2024

Rihanna breaks her silence on the ongoing speculations about her family plans.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the launch of her new brand, Fenty Hair, Rihanna clarified that she is not currently pregnant.

The Diamonds singer, who shares her two sons RZA and Riot with A$AP Rocky, joked about her previous desire to have daughter, "look how that turned out."

However, she expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of having more children, stating, "You know what, I hope so. I do."

Rihanna also told Extra, "Everybody is pushing. Look, if I ever get a daughter, I am going to show her so much footage — she's been talked about forever," adding about her desire of having a daughter, "Of course! A spicy little girl would be so fun."

At the event, Rihanna also teased new music album, saying, "I'm rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I'm prepared to go back in the studio. I'm gonna start -- give me a second!"

