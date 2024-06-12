Prime delivers last verdict on 'The Boys' end

After running successfully for four seasons, The Boys creator Eric Kripke announces that season five will be the series last.



“Season 5 will be the Final Season!,” he penned on X. “Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!."

In the run-up to season four, the streamer already gave the go-ahead to season five.

This was in line with Eric's previous hint about the ending of the show when he told fans that his “rough idea” for The Boys was “five seasons total,” noting, “But I also know better than to say how many seasons a show is gonna have.”

Considered one of the most hit shows on Amazon Prime, The Boys season four will air on June 13. It stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and more.