 
Geo News

Steve Carell works in ‘The Office' big way sans appearing

Steve Carell opens up about what he told Domhnall Gleeson which led him to join ‘The Office’

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Steve Carell works in ‘The Office’ big way sans appearing

Though Steve Carell was not part of the upcoming The Office however he contributed to the spinoff in a major way by advising Domhnall Gleeson to join the show and lead it.

Appearing at the Jimmy Fallon show, the comedian said, “I know Domhnall Gleeson – who I did ‘The Patient’ with – is going to be one of the leads. I know that for sure.”

“He’s an excellent actor. And he actually called me and asked, you know, ‘Should I do this? Is this something… Did you enjoy it?’ I said, ‘Of course,’” he continued.

With Steve’s advice, Domhnall signed in on to headline the hit comedy show spinoff on Peacock. According to the reports, the series will go to the floors in July.

It is pertinent to mention here the forthcoming show is not a reboot or spinoff of the original series instead it was a mockumentary show which set out a new cast but the same universe.

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters," the series logline reads.

Kevin Spacey in tears as bankruptcy looms
Kevin Spacey in tears as bankruptcy looms
Travis Kelce prefers privacy after Taylor Swift question
Travis Kelce prefers privacy after Taylor Swift question
Prime delivers last verdict on 'The Boys' end
Prime delivers last verdict on 'The Boys' end
Rihanna talks 'evolution as woman': 'It changes a lot'
Rihanna talks 'evolution as woman': 'It changes a lot'
Adele addresses 'stressful' moment during Las Vegas residency
Adele addresses 'stressful' moment during Las Vegas residency
Miley Cyrus' father Billy says goodbye to wife Firerose
Miley Cyrus' father Billy says goodbye to wife Firerose
Britney Spears leans on brother amid second conservatorship plans?
Britney Spears leans on brother amid second conservatorship plans?
Prince Harry has to win major legal battle for Meghan Markle's return to UK
Prince Harry has to win major legal battle for Meghan Markle's return to UK
Meghan Markle idea of recruiting unearthed: 'Staff should jump when told to jump'
Meghan Markle idea of recruiting unearthed: 'Staff should jump when told to jump'
Meghan Markle's personality trait causes dilemma with new brand
Meghan Markle's personality trait causes dilemma with new brand
Prince William and Prince Harry are looking at only relationship wreckage
Prince William and Prince Harry are looking at only relationship wreckage
King Charles ‘poignantly aware' clock is ‘ticking' as he puts brave face on
King Charles ‘poignantly aware' clock is ‘ticking' as he puts brave face on