Steve Carell works in ‘The Office’ big way sans appearing

Though Steve Carell was not part of the upcoming The Office however he contributed to the spinoff in a major way by advising Domhnall Gleeson to join the show and lead it.



Appearing at the Jimmy Fallon show, the comedian said, “I know Domhnall Gleeson – who I did ‘The Patient’ with – is going to be one of the leads. I know that for sure.”

“He’s an excellent actor. And he actually called me and asked, you know, ‘Should I do this? Is this something… Did you enjoy it?’ I said, ‘Of course,’” he continued.

With Steve’s advice, Domhnall signed in on to headline the hit comedy show spinoff on Peacock. According to the reports, the series will go to the floors in July.

It is pertinent to mention here the forthcoming show is not a reboot or spinoff of the original series instead it was a mockumentary show which set out a new cast but the same universe.

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters," the series logline reads.