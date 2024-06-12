David Beckham celebrates first ever International Day of Play

David Beckham celebrated the first ever International Day of Play with UNICEF as he kicked a football around with children on Tuesday.



Taking to Instagram, the former football legend shared a video saying, “Today I’m celebrating the first ever International Day of Play.

“Play has always been a special way for me to create lasting memories with my children and the children I’ve met around the world with UNICEF.”

He further said, “Play isn’t just about fun... it helps children to learn, build resilience and grow in confidence. Join me and UNICEF in celebrating the power of playtime #InternationalDayofPlay.”

David became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2005, having previously supported UNICEF's work for children while playing at Manchester United Football Club.

In February 2015, UNICEF and David launched The David Beckham UNICEF Fund to mark David’s tenth year as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.