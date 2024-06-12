 
Wild theory: Kate Middleton flies to US for cancer treatment

Kate Middleton was diagnosed of cancer earlier this year after a major abdominal surgery

June 12, 2024

Kate Middleton is said to have followed in Prince Harry’s footsteps as eyewitnesses claim the Princess of Wales is in America for cancer treatment.

Kate has not been seen out in public in the UK – neither entering nor leaving the hospital – since her video with Prince William at Windsor Farm went viral before she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Among many wild theories surrounding the Princess of Wales, one suggests that she is in the US for the cancer treatment, which is why she has not been spotted in the UK.

While Kate has stated that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, with Kensington Palace noting that there is no estimated date for her return due to treatment, the internet speculations continues.

A TikToker named Amanda Matta has added fuel to the fire, corroborating the theory about Kate being in the US. She discussed a Reddit post claiming that the Princess of Wales stayed recently at The St. Regis Houston.

She read of Kate, the Princess of Wales, in the viral video, "Was visiting friends at the St. Regis this weekend and they had spoken of her being at the hotel.”

“Has anyone else heard this? Assuming she would be here for treatment. Hoping for the best outcome for the family," it added.

She then commented on the Reddit post, saying, "I think this theory about Kate and her whereabouts makes a lot of sense when you stop to think about it."

No official confirmation has been issued by the Palace or the Princess of Wales herself regarding rumors of Kate Middleton receiving cancer treatment in the United States.

