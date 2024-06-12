 
Geo News

Prince William not 'fully prepared' to take over King Charles' duties

Prince William is attending to key royal commitments amid King Charles' cancer treatment

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Prince William not 'fully prepared' to take over King Charles' duties

Prince William didn’t think he’d have to wear King Charles’ shoes so soon.

The Prince of Wales has been attending events and ceremonies on behalf of the ruling monarch who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Gareth Russell exclusively told Us Weekly that William has been trained to take over the royal family his entire life, however, he didn’t expect to bear the brunt of responsibilities so soon.

“Maybe he wasn’t emotionally prepared for it. [Charles] — yes, is elderly — but his father was famously quite healthy and lives well, eats well, and according to his wife, Queen Camilla, just never stops walking,” he said.

Speaking of D-Day celebrations, Gareth added, “I think they were very keen that as senior a royal as possible would go … I think the king would go. Whilst that is — it’s a huge event, it’s a huge commemoration, there’ll be many eyes on him — that is the heir to the throne’s job, and it certainly should be something that he is prepared to do.”

“Certainly when it comes to something of the emotional significance of the D-Day commemorations to many people in Britain and in America, you do want someone there who is prepared and capable to fulfill the ceremonial role,” he concluded.

Meghan Markle's niece breaks silence for the very first time on Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's niece breaks silence for the very first time on Meghan Markle
Jennifer Lopez falls to pieces, says cannot 'exist' without Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez falls to pieces, says cannot 'exist' without Ben Affleck
Queen Camilla sends 'heartfelt gift' to Lilibet on 3rd birthday
Queen Camilla sends 'heartfelt gift' to Lilibet on 3rd birthday
Wild theory: Kate Middleton flies to US for cancer treatment
Wild theory: Kate Middleton flies to US for cancer treatment
Lilibet, Archie get new title as King Charles desperate to meet grandchildren
Lilibet, Archie get new title as King Charles desperate to meet grandchildren
Samantha Markle addresses Meghan Markle's behavior towards her daughter
Samantha Markle addresses Meghan Markle's behavior towards her daughter
Kevin Jonas shares before-and-after cancer update
Kevin Jonas shares before-and-after cancer update
Matty Healy engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel days after Taylor Swift jab
Matty Healy engaged to Gabbriette Bechtel days after Taylor Swift jab
Princess Diana's brother reopens King Charles's old wounds
Princess Diana's brother reopens King Charles's old wounds
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry related to David Beckham
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry related to David Beckham
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton, Prince William's sweet video video
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton, Prince William's sweet video
Kanye West helped to free Kacy Hill to follow solo career
Kanye West helped to free Kacy Hill to follow solo career