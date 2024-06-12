Prince William not 'fully prepared' to take over King Charles' duties

Prince William didn’t think he’d have to wear King Charles’ shoes so soon.

The Prince of Wales has been attending events and ceremonies on behalf of the ruling monarch who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Gareth Russell exclusively told Us Weekly that William has been trained to take over the royal family his entire life, however, he didn’t expect to bear the brunt of responsibilities so soon.

“Maybe he wasn’t emotionally prepared for it. [Charles] — yes, is elderly — but his father was famously quite healthy and lives well, eats well, and according to his wife, Queen Camilla, just never stops walking,” he said.

Speaking of D-Day celebrations, Gareth added, “I think they were very keen that as senior a royal as possible would go … I think the king would go. Whilst that is — it’s a huge event, it’s a huge commemoration, there’ll be many eyes on him — that is the heir to the throne’s job, and it certainly should be something that he is prepared to do.”

“Certainly when it comes to something of the emotional significance of the D-Day commemorations to many people in Britain and in America, you do want someone there who is prepared and capable to fulfill the ceremonial role,” he concluded.