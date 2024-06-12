King Charles and Prince William are battling a green eyed monster

Prince William and King Charles are currently battling a very massive green-eyed monster together.

Comments about everything have been shared by a friend close to the royal family.

They shed light into everything during an interview with The Times.

Per the insider, “If there was ever a green-eyed monster or a sense of rivalry between the two, that is a chapter of the past.”

“The King sees his son as a useful ally on family matters and increasingly in discharging the duties of nation and state.”

Even King Charles’ turn at Kingship has changed things around too, the pal noted because “When you are monarch, you’re not counting the column inches. You’re thinking about performing your role for your country, not just as King Charles but as ‘the family’.”

This is not all, because King Charles has also started consulting his son on “tricky family issues” as well, especially when it comes to Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.