Miley Cyrus spills on feeling like an outsider in Hollywood

Miley Cyrus doesn’t click with her celebrity friends circle anymore.



The 30-year-old singer recently sat down on for an interview with David Letterman on his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction series

Miley talked about place in the inner celebrity circles and how she doesn’t play a “very active” role in them.

“I am not very active or a very active part of my community of other artists and entertainers and celebrities. It just doesn’t feel like my people when I’m in that room. But there are certain artists like Beyoncé — who, like us, we’ve known each other for a long time” she said while recalling her 2024 Grammy win and performance.

Miley also looked back at her star-studded performance of Just Stand Up in 2007.

“I was, like, sandwiched between Rihanna and Queen Bey, and they’re fully grown up, gorgeous, probably similar to my age now. Towering over me, completely stunning,” she continued.

Concluding that Beyonce is the only artist she’s ever had “consistency” with, the Flowers hitmaker added, “We haven’t ever had this conversation, so now maybe you and I may be more friends than I’m friends with Beyoncé, but Beyoncé and I have just the kindness and the consistency of everything."