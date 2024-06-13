Tom Brady ‘sabotages’ ex Gisele Bündchen’s new romance

Tom Brady’s unintentional move appears to sack ex-wife Gisele Bündchen new romance with jiujitsu instructor.



Following the former NFL quarterback's appearance in a Netflix roast, where participants mocked the Brazilian model and accused her of infidelity, her relationship with Joaquim Valente reportedly fizzled.

According to Radar Online, Valente was even asked if he was the reason behind Bündchen's divorce from Brady, making his life uncomfortable.

“The spotlight was too much for him,” they said of Valente. “Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting.”

The insider said after the Netflix roast, “Joaquim became part of the joke,” adding that some people “actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce.”

“He hated that,” the source said of Valente’s reaction over the harassment he faced after the roast.

While Brady was not directly involved in their alleged breakup, the source said Bündchen still blames him for her and Valente’s heartbreaking split. “By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back.”

Previously, it was reported by the publication that Bündchen felt "disappointed" and "deeply" disheartened after she was targeted in the brutal Netflix roast.

"As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted," a source told People Magazine.