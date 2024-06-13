Meghan Markle has turned her mother into a live-in nanny

There have been reports that Meghan Markle has turned her own mother, Doria Ragland into a live-in nanny for her children, after her her past experience with paid staff within the Firm.

The information has been shared by royal commentator Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that conversation the expert explained the duo’s biggest family tradition.

Reportedly, “Meghan has always been determined that her children should grow up with a very good relationship with their mother Doria so it’s no surprise that Doria is the live-in nanny."

Reportedly, “One of Meghan‘s difficulties when she was a working royal living in the UK was her lack of experience of dealing with staff so in Montecito she has kept paid staff to an absolute minimum.”

However, “if she’s avoiding the Royal tradition of paying people to do the childcare, she’s certainly sticking to the Royal tradition of sending children to elite schools,” the expert also noted before signing off.