Prince Harry suffers major loss after missing Westminster wedding

June 13, 2024

Prince Harry suffered a huge blow upon realizing that he has lost his place among the Britain's elites after declining invitation to the Duke of Westminster wedding.

As per sources, the Duke of Sussex turned down the invitation in order to avoid any kind of interacting with the members of the royal family, especially Prince William.

However, Harry’s move could prove lethal to his reputation in the UK, as snubbing the Westminster’s wedding reflects poorly on him.

This is the second major blow to his reputation, following King Charles' snub back in May, noted In Touch Weekly. “The reality is he’s lost his place among Britain’s high society.”

“There are some days when Harry says he can’t take it anymore — the slights, the coldness coming from the palace, it’s like he’s no longer a part of that family,” the insider said.

Before concluding, the source said that a “worried” Meghan “seems to be his only anchor these days.”

