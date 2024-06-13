 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'secret home' in UK where they 'entertained friends'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in a separate home before Frogmore Cottage

June 13, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a secret home in Oxfordshire while Frogmore Cottage was being renovated for them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a two-year lease in Cotswolds as they lived together after wedding in 2018.

It is reported that the Sussexes "loved walking the dogs there and entertaining their friends in complete solitude" at the property.

This comes as Harry wrote about Frogmore Cottage in memoir ‘Spare.’

Harry said: "Once upon a time, this was going to be my forever home. Instead, it had proved to be just another brief stop

In 2023, the couple was asked to vacated the home, three years after their exit from the Royal Family.

They said: "We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror earlier this year, royal biographer Tom Quinn said: "Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive.

"Harry couldn't see that choosing to stop being a working royal would inevitably mean being deprived of his royal residence."

