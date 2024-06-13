 
King Charles' agitation over his cancer diagnosis comes to light

King Charles is reportedly starting to feel a lot of emotions due to this cancer

June 13, 2024

An update about how King Charles is dealing with his cancer diagnosis has just been shared by experts.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich issued this warning regarding the King’s emotional state.

He touched on everything during an interview with Fox News and began by highlighting just how long a wait led to this moment.

According to Mr Fordwich, “Given he had the longest wait in history as heir to the throne, given his age, as well as his current health crisis, he is poignantly aware that time is ticking.”

This is mainly due to the fact that “He has been preparing for this role his entire life” and has been in line for the throne for around 70 years at this point.

All in all, the expert admitted that King Charles is currently motivated by the fact that “he wants to make his mark.”

Hence the downtime he’s been made to take since his cancer diagnosis “makes him anxious and agitated” since he’s been o “away from his people” as a result.

