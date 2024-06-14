Prince Harry, Meghan's marriage can't stand the test of time

Experts suspect Prince Harry will begin to lose his appreciation for Meghan Markle’s backbone very soon as it won’t stand the test of time.

Royal commentator and expert Tom Quinn made these claims and revelations.

He touched on things during one of his interviews with The Mirror.

The conversation arose once the expert made some admissions about Meghan Markle’s personality, adding that she “is ambitious, determined and a real fighter”.

While Mr Quinn believes, “Harry always tries to fight alongside her, but the battling, complaining Harry we see now did not exist before Meghan's arrival on the scene.”

Before concluding however he issued a grave warning for the sate of their marriage and said, “for now, Harry loves the fact that Meghan gives him some of the backbone he always lacked, but her dominance in the relationship may not always be welcome - what charms us and delights us early on in a relationship doesn't always stand the test of time.”