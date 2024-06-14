Photo: Drake spends huge amount on new luxury amid trademark allegations

Drake, who is the Canadian singing sensation, recently bought a brand-new super truck.

As per the findings of TMZ, the One Dance crooner is all set to make the buzz on Texas roads “cause the OVO captain just dropped $200K on a truck built for doomsday.”

Speaking to the outlet, the truck’s manufacturing company, Apocalypse shared, “Drake's custom slab is state of the art and built for the long haul ... with a Hemi Hellcat V8 6.2L engine that's got 870 horsepower upgrades, full-time four-wheel drive, and armored and riveted doors.”

Amid this news, Billboard reported that Away From Home, Drake’s company, has been hit with a litigation claiming use of an apparel brand’s name on his tour It's All A Blur merchandise.

JR Apparel filed the lawsuit against the musician’s company and alleged that their brand 'Members Only' used on the t-shirts of the Grammy winner’s recent tour was a trademark infringement.

The company’s attorneys share regarding these allegations, “Away From Home sold, offered for sale and/or advertised a t-shirt bearing JR Apparel’s MEMBERS ONLY mark on the front of the t-shirt at Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ (the ‘Infringing T-shirt’), including in this judicial district.”