Drake spends huge amount on new luxury amid trademark allegations

Drake, who is the Canadian singer, has been hit with new lawsuit

June 14, 2024

Drake, who is the Canadian singing sensation, recently bought a brand-new super truck.

As per the findings of TMZ, the One Dance crooner is all set to make the buzz on Texas roads “cause the OVO captain just dropped $200K on a truck built for doomsday.”

Speaking to the outlet, the truck’s manufacturing company, Apocalypse shared, “Drake's custom slab is state of the art and built for the long haul ... with a Hemi Hellcat V8 6.2L engine that's got 870 horsepower upgrades, full-time four-wheel drive, and armored and riveted doors.”

Amid this news, Billboard reported that Away From Home, Drake’s company, has been hit with a litigation claiming use of an apparel brand’s name on his tour It's All A Blur merchandise.

JR Apparel filed the lawsuit against the musician’s company and alleged that their brand 'Members Only' used on the t-shirts of the Grammy winner’s recent tour was a trademark infringement.

The company’s attorneys share regarding these allegations, “Away From Home sold, offered for sale and/or advertised a t-shirt bearing JR Apparel’s MEMBERS ONLY mark on the front of the t-shirt at Drake’s ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ (the ‘Infringing T-shirt’), including in this judicial district.” 

