Billie Eilish drops 'interesting' dating confessions

Billie Eilish dished interesting details about her romantic relationships and breakups

June 14, 2024

Billie Eilish opened up about her love life and boundaries in a relationship.

In a new chat with Interview Magazine, Billie expressed uncertainty over being in love and admitted, "I don't know how many times I've really been in love. I think there's different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep."

"I'm not going to get too in detail, because I'm going to be rude, but I've never been dumped,” she also elaborated claiming not to be a ‘heartbreaker.’

She insisted, “And also, I've never been broken up with. I've only done the breaking up."

The What Was I Made For? hitmaker explained, "I think when people hear that, they're like, 'Oh, all you do is break hearts'.”

For those unversed, Billie has been romantically to Jesse Rutherford, Brandon Quentin Adams and Matthew Tyler Vorce.

“Sure, but that doesn't mean that people are totally innocent. It means that I was like, 'Oh, let me get the f*** out of here.' Or it means things just weren't right," she candidly confessed before moving on to a new topic.

