King Charles wants to mend rift with Meghan Markle for Lilibet, Archie

King Charles is desperate to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet and for this reason the monarch wants to work on his relationship with daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.



This has been claimed by royal expert Katie Nicholl as King Charles is fighting cancer.

Speaking to ET, per the Mirror, Katie believes that King Charles is prepared to work on his relationship with his son Prince Harry, daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The royal expert believes the monarch "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry.

"I certainly think we’re seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son.”

The royal expert continued, "I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written… I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son."

King Charles also wants to repair that relationship and indeed have a relationship with his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren," the expert added.

"I think when someone has a serious health scare like this, it does make you reassess things and I think that’s why Harry got on the first flight he could."