 
Geo News

Prince Harry to write another book to make up for ‘Spare'

Prince Harry reportedly planning to write another book after explosive memoir ‘Spare’

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Prince Harry to write another book to make up for ‘Spare’

Prince Harry has plans to write another book after he made headlines with his explosive memoir Spare, exposing bombshell secrets of the Royal family.

The Duke of Sussex would be adopting a "conciliatory tone" in his next book in hopes that it would help him reconnect with the Royal family.

Speaking on the possibility of the Duke writing another book, royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror, "I’m told the couple have discussed Harry writing another book.”

“He can’t write another Spare, but he will be aware that writing a more conciliatory book might even help thaw relations with his brother,” he added.

Harry had previously talked of having enough material, some 400 pages-worth, for his memoir that he could have written two books.

"Beyond writing another book, Harry is very unlikely to come up with his own commercial project,” the expert further shared.

“You only have to look at him in his various interviews to see that he probably just doesn’t have the drive or the ability – it’s the result of growing up in a world where other people do everything for you."

Kensington, Buckingham Palaces on same page over Kate Middleton's balcony appearance video
Kensington, Buckingham Palaces on same page over Kate Middleton's balcony appearance
David Beckham skeptical of daughter Harper's opinion of him
David Beckham skeptical of daughter Harper's opinion of him
King Charles wants to mend rift with Meghan Markle for Lilibet, Archie?
King Charles wants to mend rift with Meghan Markle for Lilibet, Archie?
Brad Pitt receives another snub from kids amid Angelina Jolie legal drama
Brad Pitt receives another snub from kids amid Angelina Jolie legal drama
Meghan Markle sends important message with major move
Meghan Markle sends important message with major move
Prince Andrew likely to deploy 'secret weapon' for Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew likely to deploy 'secret weapon' for Royal Lodge
King Charles 'snubs' Kate Middleton with latest major announcement?
King Charles 'snubs' Kate Middleton with latest major announcement?
Prince Harry's reasons for taking the UK to court unearthed
Prince Harry's reasons for taking the UK to court unearthed
Brittany Mahomes hails Taylor Swift's contribution to football
Brittany Mahomes hails Taylor Swift's contribution to football
Prince William secretly visits MI6 as Kate Middleton battles cancer
Prince William secretly visits MI6 as Kate Middleton battles cancer
King Charles makes historic decision amid claims monarch is 'seriously ill'
King Charles makes historic decision amid claims monarch is 'seriously ill'
Ben Affleck takes final decision regarding Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck takes final decision regarding Jennifer Lopez divorce