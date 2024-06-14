Prince Harry to write another book to make up for ‘Spare’

Prince Harry has plans to write another book after he made headlines with his explosive memoir Spare, exposing bombshell secrets of the Royal family.



The Duke of Sussex would be adopting a "conciliatory tone" in his next book in hopes that it would help him reconnect with the Royal family.

Speaking on the possibility of the Duke writing another book, royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror, "I’m told the couple have discussed Harry writing another book.”

“He can’t write another Spare, but he will be aware that writing a more conciliatory book might even help thaw relations with his brother,” he added.

Harry had previously talked of having enough material, some 400 pages-worth, for his memoir that he could have written two books.

"Beyond writing another book, Harry is very unlikely to come up with his own commercial project,” the expert further shared.

“You only have to look at him in his various interviews to see that he probably just doesn’t have the drive or the ability – it’s the result of growing up in a world where other people do everything for you."