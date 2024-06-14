 
King Charles makes desperate move to secure Queen Camilla's future

King Charles gives final warning to his 'disgraced' brother for the sake of his wife Queen Camilla

June 14, 2024

King Charles has ignited a beef with his brother Prince Andrew for the sake of his beloved wife Queen Camilla’s future.

As per multiple reports, the monarch is asking the Duke of York to vacate the Royal Lodge so that he could gift the property to Camilla.

A new report has revealed that Charles is worried for Camilla’s future because after Prince William acquires the throne, he will inherit everything from him.

And so to make sure the Queen Consort lives comfortable with William as the King of England, he wants to transfer the 30-room estate to her.

Royal commentator Richard Eden wrote on the matter, as per GB News, "As dowager Queen, Camilla would be stepmother – not mother – to King William.”

He added, "And William will inherit everything, just as Charles did from his mother, including Clarence House, where Charles and Camilla live when they are in London.

"As Prince of Wales, William already owns the King’s beloved Gloucestershire home, Highgrove. So, Charles will be determined to make sure that Camilla is kept in the manner to which she has become accustomed.

"Might that include guaranteeing her a ‘country’ bolthole in Windsor Great Park?"

