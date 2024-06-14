Chris Brown suffers dangerous on stage mishap amid ‘11:11 Tour'

Chris Brown was singing his hit 'Under the Influence' when he suffered an on stage mishap

Chris Brown was stuck mid-air in a concert mishap but the singer still didn’t stop the music.

Chris’ suspension wires glitched and left the Summer Too Hot singer hanging in the air.

The incident happened when he performed at Prudential Center Arena in Newark, New Jersey on Wednesday. Chris was singing his hit song Under the Influence when he got stuck, yet continued singing.

In videos circulating on social media, the singer can be seen being rescued with a ladder.

Chris has joined the list of celebrities who suffered stage mishaps recently.

Country legend Shania Twain recently laughed it off when she sang into a pink drumstick, mistaking it for the mic. She was singing (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! At the time and stopped to say, “Oh my god, that was hilarious!” before she continued the song.

Prior to that, country singer Luke Bryan slipped and fell on stage and shrugged it off.

Chris is currently on his 11:11 Tour, performing in major cities across the U.S. and Toronto and Montreal. He will conclude the tour in Augst in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena.