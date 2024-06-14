 
Geo News

Meghan Markle finds Prince Harry patronizing due to all his ‘butting' in

Prince Harry and Prince Harry are currently undergoing a number of marital issues

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Meghan Markle finds Prince Harry patronizing due to all his ‘butting' in

Meghan Markle is reportedly having a number of issues with Prince Harry.

Everything has been brought to light by an inside source that is well-placed among the Sussexes.

They weighed in on things during an interview with Heat Magazine.

According to the source in question Prince Harry has been working behind the scenes to get Meghan Markle back into the acting world.

So much so that “He’s been pulling strings with his own contacts and urging them to consider Meghan for exciting gigs, on TV as well as in movies.”

However, this is causing strife in the relationship because “Meghan is finding it a little patronizing”.

She believes, “she doesn’t need Harry trying to butt in and make her career choices for her.”

For those unversed, this is in reference to her farewell to Hollywood that she issued a statement on, back when she married the Duke of Sussex.

At the time she said, “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter… I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

“I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on.”

Prince Harry planning last ditch effort plan to flee the US
Prince Harry planning last ditch effort plan to flee the US
Kate Middleton addresses the public for the second time on cancer battle
Kate Middleton addresses the public for the second time on cancer battle
'Inside Out 2' star Tony Hale shares 'game changer' method for anxiety
'Inside Out 2' star Tony Hale shares 'game changer' method for anxiety
‘Angry' Prince Harry's ‘inevitable' move against Prince William, King Charles
‘Angry' Prince Harry's ‘inevitable' move against Prince William, King Charles
Prince William 'right' to warn Harry about Meghan Markle
Prince William 'right' to warn Harry about Meghan Markle
King Charles has started Prince Andrew's punishment
King Charles has started Prince Andrew's punishment
Justin, Hailey Bieber nervous about THIS amid pregnancy
Justin, Hailey Bieber nervous about THIS amid pregnancy
Chris Brown suffers dangerous on stage mishap amid ‘11:11 Tour'
Chris Brown suffers dangerous on stage mishap amid ‘11:11 Tour'
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision to avoid controversy
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision to avoid controversy
King Charles makes desperate move to secure Queen Camilla's future
King Charles makes desperate move to secure Queen Camilla's future
Royal expert makes shocking claims about King Charles health
Royal expert makes shocking claims about King Charles health
King Charles' spare learning he's only got one real family
King Charles' spare learning he's only got one real family