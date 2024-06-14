Meghan Markle finds Prince Harry patronizing due to all his ‘butting' in

Meghan Markle is reportedly having a number of issues with Prince Harry.



Everything has been brought to light by an inside source that is well-placed among the Sussexes.

They weighed in on things during an interview with Heat Magazine.

According to the source in question Prince Harry has been working behind the scenes to get Meghan Markle back into the acting world.

So much so that “He’s been pulling strings with his own contacts and urging them to consider Meghan for exciting gigs, on TV as well as in movies.”

However, this is causing strife in the relationship because “Meghan is finding it a little patronizing”.

She believes, “she doesn’t need Harry trying to butt in and make her career choices for her.”

For those unversed, this is in reference to her farewell to Hollywood that she issued a statement on, back when she married the Duke of Sussex.

At the time she said, “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter… I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”

“I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on.”