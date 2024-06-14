 
Kate Middleton explains what chemotherapy regimen looks like

Kate Middleton shares how its been for her to suffer from cancer

June 14, 2024

Kate Middleton finally offers fans an update on her cancer journey, in her own words.

The statement has been shared to Instagram and begins with her giving fans an update on her health.

In it she pens, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

The Princess of Wales also added, “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She also clarified, “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

So “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

For those unversed, this is the very first update that has been provided since the Princess announced her cancer.

At the time she turned to Instagram in a similar fashion and highlighted her desire for privacy.

