Photo: Jada Pinkett Smith keeps an eye on Will Smith's social media reach: Source

Jada Pinkett Smith is reportedly mindful of her husband Will Smith’s activities on social media.

Even after a rift between Will Smith and Jada, the former TV presenter cannot help but stay concerned for who is serving the Oscar-winning actor, as per a new report of In Touch Weekly.

An insider recently told the outlet that “Jada looks at Will's social media antics with a heavy amount of skepticism even though she takes her own transformation into an online influencer and chat-host absurdly seriously.”

“It really comes down to who they're reaching, and Jada is very comfortable with the millions of online fans she has won through Red Table Talk,” they explained.

The insider even remarked, “It all fits with her confrontational, confessional brand and she deserves her success."

However, the source shared that Jada does not relate with Will targeting to connect with Gen Z at the 'ripe' age of fifty.

“Jada just sees that as Will chasing a younger demographic, he'll never quite hit the bullseye with now that he's in his fifties," the source claimed about Jada and shared that she believes that Will’s collaboration with new entrants like Jason Derulo are not mutually beneficial.