Jennifer Garner angers boyfriend after giving ex-Ben Affleck too much attention?

Ben Affleck is facing marriage woes with Jennifer Lopez, and his ex, Jennifer Garner, is allegedly in the middle of fixing this. But, her boyfriend is reportedly not happy.



Though John C. Miller sympathies with the Batman star situation but U.S. businessman is not comfortable the 52-year-old is going at length to solve the couple's beleaguered relationship, according to Daily Mail.

"Of course it bothers John that Jen is so hyper focused on her ex-husband," the source revealed.

Giving an insight into John's thinking, the insider said, 'He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn't mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband's issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone.

"Jen is such a caring and wonderful woman and mother, and there is nothing but a deep friendship and bond between her and Ben," the mole stressed.

However, the tipster tattled, "John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it isn't his girlfriend's responsibility to play babysitter to him."

"That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn't Jen's responsibility, and he has told her this," the bird chirped about the ex-couple who were married for over a decade and shared three kids.

Interestingly, at the year of the pair's divorce in 2018, Jen was first romantically linked to John.