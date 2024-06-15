 
Geo News

Billy Ray Cyrus divorce gives 'peace' to Miley Cyrus family

Sources say Miley Cyrus and family are somewhat at peace after Billy Ray Cyrus divorce

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have parted ways, and his daughter Miley Cyrus reportedly believes he has found the right path.

"Miley, Noah, and their siblings really never understood the relationship and why Billy married her so abruptly," a mole squealed to Us Weekly. "No one approved of the marriage."

According to reports, the 62-year-old marriage to the 35-year-old was at odds with his children.

Miley, however, found a positive outcome from this marriage, as sources reveal, "Miley is hopeful this will give some peace to the family," adding, "And she thinks this is a good step in the right direction for him."

Cracks within Billy's family started to appear after he had a relationship with Firerose. At the time, he was still married to the pop icon's mother, Tish. 

The duo announced engagement four months after his divorce with the 57-year-old.

Earlier, Billy called it quits with Firerose after filing to end the union after tying the knot in 2023. The papers, meanwhile, noted that the separation date was May 22, 2024.

