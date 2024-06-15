Kate Middleton ends the wait as she arrives at Trooping the Color

Princess Kate Middleton has finally arrived at the Trooping the Color event.

In exclusive pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Kate can be seen sitting inside a car with husband Prince William.

This is the first time Kate has appeared in public ever since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March as she’s currently under treatment as well.

Moreover, she will also join her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louisa in a carriage for the traditional procession through London.

The family were photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace just after 10am, with Kate and William’s eldest son sitting between them, and Charlotte and Louis sitting opposite.

They will unite with King Charles and Queen Camilla later on the Buckingham Palace's balcony.