 
Geo News

Kate Middleton ends the wait as she arrives at Trooping the Color

Kate Middleton's arrival at Trooping the Color is her first public appearance after cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Kate Middleton ends the wait as she arrives at Trooping the Color

Princess Kate Middleton has finally arrived at the Trooping the Color event.

In exclusive pictures obtained by Daily Mail, Kate can be seen sitting inside a car with husband Prince William.

This is the first time Kate has appeared in public ever since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March as she’s currently under treatment as well.

Moreover, she will also join her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louisa in a carriage for the traditional procession through London.

The family were photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace just after 10am, with Kate and William’s eldest son sitting between them, and Charlotte and Louis sitting opposite.

They will unite with King Charles and Queen Camilla later on the Buckingham Palace's balcony.

Trooping the Colour: King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in carriage
Trooping the Colour: King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in carriage
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares exciting news video
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares exciting news
Prince Andrew gets fresh warning over Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew gets fresh warning over Royal Lodge
Princess Kate exudes inner strength in new photo amid cancer recovery
Princess Kate exudes inner strength in new photo amid cancer recovery
Prince William to keep ‘supporting' Kate Middleton as she returns to royal duties
Prince William to keep ‘supporting' Kate Middleton as she returns to royal duties
Prince Harry 'regrets' missing out on Trooping the Color
Prince Harry 'regrets' missing out on Trooping the Color
Kate Middleton speaks to King Charles before announcement
Kate Middleton speaks to King Charles before announcement
Inside Princess Diana's 'uncomfortable' Egypt photoshoot
Inside Princess Diana's 'uncomfortable' Egypt photoshoot
Real reason why Kate Middleton is attending King Charles birthday celebrations exposed
Real reason why Kate Middleton is attending King Charles birthday celebrations exposed
Billy Ray pleads restraining order against Firerose for major reason
Billy Ray pleads restraining order against Firerose for major reason
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's latest statement
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's latest statement
Meghan Markle's UK return plans laid bare
Meghan Markle's UK return plans laid bare