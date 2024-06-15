 
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares exciting news

Kate Middleton is also attending the celebrations amid her cancer treatment

June 15, 2024

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has revealed an exciting news amid royal family’s Trooping the Colour celebrations.

Taking to social media, Charles revealed, “Delighted and deeply grateful to learn that my reading of my childhood memoir A Very Private School has been chosen as one of the 24 best Audible offerings of 2024 (so far!).”

He continued, “I will never forget reading out this book, in a London studio, over three days, in January. Quite a profound experience, which of course left me feeling emotionally drained.”

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares exciting news

“I re-recorded the first quarter of my book at the end, because my voice had developed quite a suitable rasp by that time; and - being an amateur - I’d by that stage got an idea of the best pace and rhythm for delivering such an intensely personal tale,” Prince William and Harry’s uncle said.

Spencer has shared the exciting news as royal family is celebrating King Charles official birthday, the Trooping the Colour.

Kate Middleton is also attending the celebrations amid her cancer treatment.

